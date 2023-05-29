OJC inmate dead Sunday after being found unresponsive in cell two days earlier

By Eli Brand

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — According to the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, an inmate at the Orleans Justice Center has died after being found unresponsive in their cell two days ago.

OPSO officials say the inmate was taken to University Hospital at 3:30 a.m. Friday morning. They say the family of the inmate was notified at that point and an investigation into the incident is underway.

It is unclear what led to the inmate’s death.

OPSO officials say that during the investigation, a shakedown was conducted in the cell the inmate was housed in. Contraband was found and turned over to the Investigative Services Bureau.

Restrictions have been put on inmates while the investigation is ongoing.

Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson has released a statement on the situation saying,

“As Sheriff, I am deeply saddened by the death of a resident at the Orleans Justice Center. This agency is committed to the care and humane treatment of everyone in our custody, and I will be unwavering in my efforts to get a full account of the incidents that lead up to this. Although we’re in the midst of a very preliminary investigation, we have been in close contact with the resident’s family, jail staff and senior leadership and will determine if any disciplinary action needs to be taken.”

