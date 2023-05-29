Skip to Content
News

Search for survivors underway after part of Davenport apartment building collapses

By
Published 1:22 PM

By KCCI Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCCI) — First responders are searching for people after part of an apartment building collapsed in Davenport Sunday.

Video from WHBF in the Quad Cities shows the extent of the damage.

At least six stories caved in at about 5 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say 12 residents escaped by themselves and first responders rescued seven people from the scene.

It’s unclear how many people are hurt.

First responders say the search for survivors will be challenging, and there have been secondary collapses as they work the scene.

“Our big thing is the stability of the building. We’re not actually sure how stable the building is. Even while we were on the scene, we did have multiple secondary drops of debris coming from that structure. We want to make sure that all of our responders are able to process through in a safe manner. But we still want to get through there as quickly as possible,” Davenport Fire Chief Michael Carlsten said.

Davenport city leaders say repair work was underway when the collapse happened. It’s unclear what caused the collapse.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content