Philadelphia police respond to large group of teens in Penn’s Landing; gunshot reported

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — Philadelphia police took to the air to help officers on the ground disperse large crowds of mostly teenagers in Penn’s Landing as the holiday weekend wrapped up.

The crowds began to gather in Penn’s Landing before 8 p.m. Monday.

Police radio traffic noted roughly 200 juveniles in the area.

Gunshots were reported around 8:18 p.m. in the 100 block of South Front Street, near the Market Street Bridge.

No victims were found, though two spent shell casings were recovered from the scene.

Officials said there were three vehicles vandalized in the area by juveniles who jumped on the windshields.

Sky6 over Penn’s Landing showed one person being taken into custody.

A police helicopter was up, pointing the spotlight at the crowds in a parking lot.

“It is a concern, there’s a lot of people walking around here – kids acting crazy. People are going to get locked up. People are going to get hurt,” said Vernon Porter of North Philadelphia.

Arriving officers were able to disperse crowds at Penn’s Landing, which then moved into Society Hill and Old City, and then back to Penn’s Landing.

All the while, officers worked to clear the area.

Police said the crowd dispersed by 11 p.m.

City Council passed a year-round curfew in December for minors.

Philadelphia set its curfew for minors at 9:30 p.m. for 13 and under; and 10 p.m. for 14 to 17 year olds. The goal is to keep young people safe and out of trouble.

But the bulk of this incident occurred before 10 p.m., which is before curfew.

