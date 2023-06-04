Stroman wins 4th straight start, Amaya hits 1st homer as Cubs beat Padres 7-1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Marcus Stroman pitched six strong innings to win his fourth consecutive start and rookie Miguel Amaya went 3 for 3 with his first major league home run as the Chicago Cubs defeated the San Diego Padres 7-1. Yan Gomes and Trey Mancini hit back-to-back homers off Padres starter Ryan Weathers, and Dansby Swanson added a two-run double later in the second inning. Amaya’s two-run drive off reliever Drew Carlton made it 7-0 in the third. Stroman allowed just an unearned run and four hits, striking out six. He lowered his ERA to 2.39. Julian Merryweather, Michael Fulmer and Brandon Hughes each tossed a scoreless inning to finish the five-hitter.

