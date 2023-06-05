Convicted spy Robert Hanssen dies in prison

By Michelle Watson, CNN

(CNN) — Robert Philip Hanssen, who received payments of $1.4 million in cash and diamonds for the information he gave the Soviet Union and Russia, has died, the Federal Bureau of Prisons announced Monday.

Hanssen had been in custody at Colorado’s USP Florence ADMAX since July 17, 2002.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

