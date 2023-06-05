Dortmund replaces Guerreiro with Algeria left back Ramy Bensebaini

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund has signed Algeria international Ramy Bensebaini on a free transfer from Borussia Mönchengladbach, making the left back its first reinforcement of the summer. Bensebaini replaces Portugal left back Raphaël Guerreiro and Dortmund says the 28-year-old Bensebaini has signed a four-year deal. Bensebaini joined Gladbach in 2019 from French team Rennes for a reported fee of 7.5 million euros ($8 million). He scored 19 goals in 95 Bundesliga appearances for “the Foals.” Bensebaini has played 53 times for Algeria.

