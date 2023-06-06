Tony Award-nominated Betsy Wolfe on ‘& Juliet’: ‘This was the story I wanted to tell’
By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — One recent day, Broadway star Betsy Wolfe was up at 4 a.m. to perform on “Good Morning America.” Then there was a formal gala lunch and a few snuggle hours with her young daughter. Finally, as the sun set, her main job beckoned: A big new musical that needed her voice. Such is the life of a Tony nominee, something Wolfe has earned this season for the first time. She calls herself “gratefully exhausted.” Wolfe stars in “& Juliet” a musical which reimagines what would happen if “Romeo and Juliet” didn’t end so sadly and adds huge pop hits by the likes of Britney Spears and Katy Perry.