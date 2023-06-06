Update: Neighbors shaken after woman, 2 children found dead inside Fremont apartment

By Betty Yu

FREMONT, California (KPIX) — A makeshift memorial grew late Monday outside a Fremont apartment complex as detectives searched inside for clues in the gruesome slaying of a woman and two children.

Officers arrived at about 1 p.m. on a call from the Victoria Park apartment complex on 40000 Inglewood Common in the city’s Irvington neighborhood.

The officers entered an apartment and found a woman dead along with two deceased juveniles. Due to the sensitivity of the investigation no additional details have been released.

A heavy police presence was at the location and drew the attention of neighbors.

“This is tragic. This is children, babies, they said they were 1 years old and 7,” said neighbor Allie Carroll. “So now we have to mourn the loss of people we don’t know and that poor mother who just felt destitute.”

While detectives investigate the circumstances, police said there were no known threats to the community.

“I’m sick to my stomach, makes your tummy hurt, little babies,” she added. “We need more mental health, we need more mental health in California.”

Poppy Hedman didn’t know the victims. She rode her bike by the complex to bring flowers from her garden.

“I walk my dog past here all the time and I just got home and I saw the news and it just seemed like the right thing to do,” she said.

Police are asking anyone in the area with home surveillance video that may have caught anything that may be of value to the case to contact the department.

“It’s just sad,” she said, as she got emotional.

