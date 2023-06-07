Justice Department informs Trump he is target in classified documents probe, sources say

By Kaitlan Collins, Paula Reid, Sara Murray, Jeremy Herb and Kristen Holmes, CNN

(CNN) — The Justice Department recently informed Donald Trump’s legal team that he is a target in a federal investigation into the possible mishandling of classified documents, sources familiar with the matter told CNN, a sign that prosecutors may be moving closer to indicting the former president.

This story is breaking and will be updated with additional information.

Holmes Lybrand and Tierney Sneed contributed.