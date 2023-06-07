Skip to Content
Pope Francis to have abdominal surgery and to stay in hospital for several days

Published 2:26 AM

By John Allen, CNN

Rome (CNN) — Pope Francis was on his way to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital Wednesday for abdominal surgery and will stay in hospital for several days, the Vatican press office said.

The 86-year-old pontiff was forced to cancel several work commitments in late May after he was debilitated by a fever, sparking renewed concerns for his health.

He was hospitalized in March for bronchitis but responded well to antibiotics.

Leaving hospital on that occasion, Francis joked that he’s “still alive.”

CNN’s Delia Gallagher, Xiaofei Xu, Rob Picheta and Sophie Tanno contributed reporting.

