GM wants to adopt Tesla’s charging network as ‘the standard’

By Samantha Delouya

(CNN) — General Motors electric vehicle owners can soon access Tesla’s vast network of electric vehicle fast chargers, both companies announced Thursday. GM said it will begin to integrate Tesla’s charging ports, dubbed the North American Charging Standard (NACS), into new EVs in 2025.

GM’s move to adopt Tesla’s charging standard comes on the heels of Ford making a similar announcement for its electric cars. Tesla has more than 12,000 Superchargers across the United States and Canada.

