Messi mural to cover student dormitory in Tirana, make Albanians happy

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — One side of a dormitory for medical students in downtown Tirana has been covered by a mural of Lionel Messi. Argentine painter Maximiliano Bagnasco is taking part in the Tirana MuralFest 2023 and decided to go with the soccer great. The mural of a bearded and smiling Messi wearing Argentina’s white-and-blue national team jersey with the No. 10 will cover part of a building at a crossroad near the capital city’s main hospitals. The 41-year-old Bagnasco tells The Associated Press “it is a source of pride for me.” Bagnasco has also painted a mural of Diego Maradona in Naples. Maradona also won a World Cup with Argentina wearing the No. 10 shirt.

