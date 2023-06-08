Park rangers are looking for 2 people accused of harassing a bison calf at Grand Teton National Park

By Michelle Watson and Mallika Kallingal, CNN

(CNN) — Rangers at Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park are seeking information on two people who are accused of harassing a bison calf last weekend, the National Park Service says.

The two people “were seen approaching and touching a bison calf at the southern end of Elk Ranch Flats in Grand Teton National Park” on Sunday, according to a news release from the park service.

Park authorities emphasized the importance of viewing wildlife safely, responsibly and ethically to ensure the safety of both visitors and wildlife.

“Often these interactions result in euthanizing the animal. Approaching wildlife can drastically affect their well-being and survival,” officials said. Fortunately, in this instance, the bison calf was successfully reunited with its herd.

The incident is under investigation. Park officials released an image of the two unidentified individuals seen standing near the bison calf and are asking anyone with information to contact the park tip line at 307-739-3367.

“Treat all wildlife with caution and respect as they are wild, unpredictable and can be dangerous,” the release said. “The safety of visitors and wildlife depends on everyone playing a critical role in being a steward for wildlife by giving them the space they need to thrive – their lives depend on it.”

This is not an isolated incident: Last month, officials at Yellowstone National Park said they were forced to euthanize a newborn bison calf after an encounter between a park visitor and wildlife.

In that incident, a man pleaded guilty to intentionally disturbing wildlife in the park and was fined $500 plus a $500 community service payment to Yellowstone Forever Wildlife Protection Fund, as well as other fees.

Earlier this month, Yellowstone National Park also issued a plea asking visitors to drive carefully and follow safety regulations after several reports of fatal collisions between vehicles and wildlife.

