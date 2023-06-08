Yanks place Nestor Cortes on 15-day injured list with left rotator cuff strain

NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees placed Nestor Cortes on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a left rotator cuff strain that will sideline the left-hander for at least two starts. The move is retroactive to Monday and Cortes will be shut down for at least 15 days. Cortes is 5-2 with a 5.16 ERA in 11 starts and has particularly struggled later in outings. Opponents are hitting .447 when facing him for the third time in a game. Last year, Cortes was an All-Star and went 12-4 with a 2.44 ERA in 28 starts.

