Driving instructor accused of asking student about virginity, drugs

By Rob Polansky

Click here for updates on this story

STORRS, Connecticut (WFSB) — A driving instructor in Storrs is accused of making a student feel uncomfortable by asking her about about her virginity, drugs and other topics during lessons.

Theodore Ohanlon, 36, of Windham, was charged with disorderly conduct, according to Connecticut State Police.

Ohanlon was arrested on Monday when he turned himself in to the Mansfield resident trooper in Storrs.

According to his arrest warrant, Ohanlon was on driving lessons with the victim back in Nov. 2022.

The victim told state police that she was picked up at E.O. Smith High School a few times for the lessons.

She reported that Ohanlon made her uncomfortable a number of times by asking personal questions.

She said she did not tell him where she lived, but he managed to get her address off her learner’s permit.

“Once he saw my address, started looking it up on Google Maps while I was in the car to see where it actually was.” (Theodore Ohanlon’s arrest warrant)

On another lesson, he brought up drugs.

“He started talking about how a lot of kids my age are smoking weed and getting hurt because some of the stuff they are getting is laced with other drugs. He then started to ask me if I needed any drugs, and he could hook me up with his plug in Willimantic if I ever needed anything.” (Theodore Ohanlon’s arrest warrant)

The victim told investigators that out of nowhere, Ohanlon asked her if she was a virgin.

“He then started saying that he figured I was not a virgin. At that point, I just tried to brush it off, but I remember my chest and my ears getting super hot and red because of how uncomfortable I was feeling.” (Theodore Ohanlon’s arrest warrant)

The victim said she was on the highway at the time, and that she was so uncomfortable that she felt she wasn’t driving safe anymore.

After they returned to the school, she said that Ohanlon noticed she had tears in her eyes.

In the warrant, the victim said he asked her twice if she wanted a hug. Both times she said no.

She also told investigators that Ohanlon also somehow got her phone number and called her before one of the lessons.

Troopers said that based on the information provided by the victim, probable cause existed to arrest Ohanlon on the disorderly conduct charge.

He posted a $5,000 bond and was given a court date of June 21 in Rockville.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.