Family rattled after bullets riddled their home

By Lacey Beasley

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Bullets barreled through a Mobile neighborhood overnight.

Police told residents it was a drive-by shooting, and neighbors tell FOX10 News some neighbors returned fire.

Thankfully, no one was injured, but it’s left one family really rattled.

“It was like a warzone out here, so we laid on the floor, and I called 911,” said the homeowner, wanting to remain unnamed.

Her house on Bucker Road was speckled with bullet holes. She said her home was hit seven times.

She was already in bed around midnight when her family heard what they thought were firecrackers. Then, they hit the floor as the bullets flew through her home.

“When I went in the house and saw the gunshots, the bullets actually went through the house,” she said. “I thought something really has to be done.”

Even her car was hit.

She’s thankful her family wasn’t harmed.

“I have a child in my house too that could have been shot,” she said. “We could have been shot, and we didn’t know anything was going on. We were in bed asleep and had to dive on the floor. Something must be done.”

Police said three homes were hit and three unoccupied vehicles.

No arrests have been made.

