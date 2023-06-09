Noah Chast live in Eugene for Oregon Ducks baseball College World Series Super Regional 

EUGENE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Ducks are taking on Oral Roberts in their first College World Series Super Regional Game in 11 years.

PK Park is sold out and the fans, like Tyler Nagel, are hungry for Omaha.

"We're one of 16 teams left in the country, it's a big deal,” Nagel said before the big game.

Nagel and his family lined up outside of PK Park in Eugene hours early, just to get a good seat for Friday's super regional.

“In 2021, when they almost got to the World Series, I was kind of bummed, because we didn’t come down and get to that series,” Nagel said. “So when these last games happened and they got out of the Regional, I talked to my wife and said, 'We've got to get down here and see this, 'cause it will be special if they make it.”

The Ducks have been on a magical run: First winning the Pac-12 tournament, then securing a Regional win on the road in Nashville, and now just two home wins away from a trip to the College World Series.

Happy Valley based Ducks fan Jill Flabetich can tell this game is different.

“I mean, you can just feel the energy walking up here,” Flabetich said. “I am so excited to get into the stadium and cheer for our Ducks.”

She’s also ready to celebrate.

“We are huge Oregon Ducks fans, but my son is actually a senior and he’s graduating next week, and today is actually his 22nd birthday,” Flabetich said. “So what better way to celebrate his birthday then go to a Ducks game and show our support?”

Waiting with the fans was head coach Mark Wasikowski's dad, Ron.

He wasn’t sure if he would make the trip up from San Diego, but his son told him he had to be here.

“It's unbelievable -- I walk around here and people say, 'Who are you?' and I say, 'Oh, well, I'm Mark's dad.' 'Oh well, your Mark's dad? Oh my God, we love him!’ And it just -- you know, it would be really special to get to Omaha on Father's Day -- that would really be cool,” Wasikowski said.