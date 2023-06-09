Tires fly off truck on Texas highway, killing mother in front of baby

By Annie Gimbel

RICHARDSON, Texas (KTVT) — Two tires flew off the back of a tractor-trailer truck on South Central Expressway, killing a mother in front of her baby who was strapped into a car seat.

Police said it happened at noon on June 8.

The victim, Micole Cromer from Dallas was traveling south in the HOV lane of the highway when her Audi SUV was struck by one of the tires. Her 6-month-old was taken to the hospital as a precaution, police said.

Investigators said the tractor-trailer truck was traveling north on South Central Expressway when the tires came off. One tire went over the concrete center divider, striking the front of Cromer’s SUV. It continued traveling after that, colliding with another truck.

Police found the second tire in a nearby parking lot. They also found the driver of the tractor-trailer truck, who they said is cooperating with the investigation.

The crash is under investigation by the Richardson Police Department Special Crash Investigation Team.

