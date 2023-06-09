Woman’s Ring camera captures black bear in her backyard

By PATRICK DAMP

GREENSBURG, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A woman was spooked after she saw something very unexpected on her Ring camera.

Holly Phillabaum provided us with the footage that showed a black bear running through her backyard.

She was startled and said that that’s where her children play.

Phillabaum also shared the video on Facebook so others in the neighborhood know to be on the lookout.

