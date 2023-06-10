Gelof has 4 RBIs, Virginia hits 4 HRs, beats Duke 14-4 to avoid elimination at super regional

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Griff O’Ferrall led off the game with the first of Virginia’s four home runs Jake Gelof went 3 for 5 with a double, a home run and four RBIs, and the Cavaliers set a program record for runs in a super regional game in their 14-4 win over Duke 14-4. The winner of the decisive Game 3 earns an automatic berth into the College World Series. Connelly Early scattered nine hits — and a hit by pitch — over seven innings while allowed three runs, none earned, with eight strikeouts to get the win. Luke Storm and Damon Lux each had two RBIs for Duke and Tyler Albright went 3 for 4 with two runs.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.