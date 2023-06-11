Aguirre rallies Galaxy to 1-1 draw with St Louis City

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Daniel Aguirre scored late in the second half to rally the Los Angeles Galaxy to a 1-1 draw with St. Louis City. Aguirre took a pass from Douglas Costa in the 83rd minute and scored for the first time this season to help the Galaxy (3-9-4) earn a point on the road. LA closed out May with a 3-2 road win over Real Salt Lake, snapping an eight-match winless run away from home. The Galaxy totaled one goal and two points through their first seven matches on the road. Nicholas Gioacchini gave St. Louis City (9-5-2) the lead in the 68th minute, using an assist from Indiana Vassilev to score his sixth goal of the season.

