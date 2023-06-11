Ashleigh Buhai closes with 65 to win ShopRite LPGA Classic

GALLOWAY, N.J. (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai seized the lead early with four birdies in her first five holes, closed with a short birdie for a 6-under 65 and held off Hyo Joo Kim for a one-shot victory in the ShopRite LPGA Classic. It was the fourth win worldwide over the past 10 months for Buhai, who finished at 14-under 199 in the 54-hole event on the Bay Course at Seaview. Buhai won the Women’s British Open last August for her first major and first LPGA Tour win, and has since won in Australia and her native South Africa. At 34 years, 11 months, Buhai is the oldest winner this year on the youth-dominated LPGA Tour.

