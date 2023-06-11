Castellanos’ homer helps Phillies to series win over Dodgers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Castellanos homered, Trea Turner had three hits and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-3. Bryce Harper had two hits, an RBI and reached base all four times to help the defending NL champion Phillies win the finale of the three-game series for their seventh victory in eight games. Freddie Freeman and Jason Heyward went deep for the Dodgers, who have lost six of eight and dropped 3 1/2 games behind first-place Arizona in the NL West.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.