Down 3-1 in NBA Finals, Heat looking for inspiration any place they can find it against Nuggets

DENVER (AP) — The Miami Heat may be down 3-1 in the NBA Finals against the Nuggets heading into Game 5 on Monday night in Denver, but they hardly consider themselves out. Heat forward Jimmy Butler says the team’s belief is at an all-time high. The Nuggets have history on their side. Of the 36 teams that have fallen behind 3-1 in the NBA Finals, the lone one to come back was the Cleveland Cavaliers against Golden State in 2016. On that team was 34-year-old forward Kevin Love. He knows anything can happen and stressed taking it one possession at a time.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.