Stricker wins his Champions event in home state of Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Steve Stricker now has 15 wins on the PGA Tour Champions and this was the biggest of them all. He shot 69 for a five-shot victory in the American Family Insurance Championship before a home crowd in Wisconsin. Stricker is the tournament host. He started the tournament a year before he was eligible for the PGA Tour Champions. He was tied for the lead at the start of the round and handled the emotion and weather all day to beat Paul Broadhurst and Steven Alker. Stricker now has four wins this year.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.