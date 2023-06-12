Chicago-St. Louis Amtrak travel getting upgraded from current 90 mph to 110 mph

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker says Amtrak travel between Chicago and St. Louis is about to get 15 minutes quicker thanks to a high-speed rail project allowing trains to reach speeds of 110 mph. Pritzker said Monday the higher speeds take effect June 26 and will reduce the duration of the trip from the current five hours and 13 minutes. Existing maximum speeds on the route are 90 mph. Pritzker says that in addition to increasing speeds, the $1.96 billion project also provided safety improvements at 212 grade crossings.

