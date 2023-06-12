India, Pakistan brace for severe cyclone, deploy rescuers to coastal regions

BENGALURU, India (AP) — India and Pakistan are bracing for the first severe cyclone this year expected to hit their coastal regions later this week, as authorities halted fishing activities and deployed rescue personnel. From the Arabian Sea, Cyclone Biparjoy is aiming at Pakistan’s Sindh province and the coastline of the western Indian state of Gujarat. It is forecast to make landfall on Thursday and could reach maximum wind speeds of up to 124 mph. Disaster management personnel have been deployed to densely populated regions and cities in the storm’s path. It will likely affect Karachi in Pakistan as well as two of India’s largest ports, Mundra and Kandla, in Gujarat state. It’s the first severe cyclone to hit Pakistan since the devastating floods last year left 1,739 people dead.

By SIBI ARASU and MUNIR AHMED Associated Press

