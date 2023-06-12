‘Kimberly Akimbo’ takes home Tony for best musical

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — “Kimberly Akimbo” won the Tony Award for best musical Sunday night.

The show is about a teenage girl coping with a genetic condition and dealing with her dysfunctional family. The musical won five awards in all, including best actress for Victoria Clark, best featured actress for Bonnie Milligan, best musical book and best original score for composer Jeanine Tesori and lyricist David Lindsay-Abaire.

The ongoing writers’ strike nearly prevented the Tony Awards from happening at all, but a compromise was reached and the event went on without scripts.

Ariana DeBose, who returned to host for a second year in a row, told the crowd she was “live and unscripted,” as the show kicked off.

“To anyone who thought last year was a bit unhinged, to them I say, darlings, buckle up,” she joked.

The Tony Awards aired live on CBS on June 11 from the United Palace in New York City.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.