Man dies after falling into Lake Michigan

By WISN Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says a 61-year-old man died after falling into Lake Michigan on Friday night.

Deputies were alerted around 10:40 p.m. by a caller that heard a splash and then saw a hat floating in the water near South Shore Yacht Club.

The sheriff’s office used its drone unit to find John Swanson. Paramedics from the Milwaukee Fire Department were able to revive Swanson, but he later died at the hospital.

According to the sheriff’s office, Swanson fell from a boat that was docked at the marina.

Bell Ambulance posted on Facebook that Swanson was an Bell Ambulance EMT. He had been a member of Bell Ambulance since 2007.

Loved ones gathered at the South Shore Yacht Club on Sunday to share stories and remember Swanson.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.