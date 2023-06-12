New Canada Post stamp honours first Indigenous woman premier Nellie Cournoyea

By Mitchell Consky

Click here for updates on this story

Toronto (CTV Network) — On Monday, Canada Post revealed a new stamp design honouring the life and work of Nellie Cournoyea, Canada’s first Indigenous woman to become premier of a province or territory. She served as the sixth premier of the Northwest Territories from 1991 to 1995.

Cournoyea, an Inuvialuit of Canada’s western Arctic, was the second woman to become premier in Canadian history, following Rita Johnston (who served as premier of British Columbia in 1991).

According to a Canada Post press release, this stamp is one of three Indigenous Leaders stamps that will be released on June 21.

The new design is the second in Canada Post’s multi-year Indigenous Leaders series. It features a photo of Cournoyea taken in 2022 by photographer Peggy Jay.

Before her work in politics, Courneyea embarked on a career in radio and, later, as a land claims fieldworker. She co-founded the Committee for Original People’s Entitlement, helping to negotiate the Inuvialuit Final Agreement, leading to a land settlement of more than 90,000 square kilometres.

Elected to the Northwest Territories legislature in 1979, Cournoyea held many ministerial portfolios prior to her selection as premier. She played a major role in the establishing of Nunavut and led the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation for 20 years.

The multi-year Indigenous Leaders stamp series, launched in 2022, highlights contributions of modern-day First Nations, Inuit, and Metis leaders.

According to Canada Post, “These extraordinary people dedicated their lives to preserving their cultures and improving the quality of life of the Indigenous Peoples in Canada.”

Later this week, Canada Post will also issue stamps honouring Indigenous leaders George Manuel and Thelma Chalifoux.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

CTVNews.caProducers@bellmedia.ca