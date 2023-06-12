Pritzker to sign bill preventing book bans in Illinois

By ELYSSA KAUFMAN

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Illinois lawmakers are making moves to prevent book bans within the state.

A new bill will prevent libraries from banning or restricting books and other materials.

Governor Pritzker is set to sign it into law at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Harold Washington Library.

It comes as predominantly Republican-led states continue to restrict books and other resources in schools and libraries across the country.

