Trial starts of suspect in deadly Danish mall shooting

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The trial has opened of a 23-year-old man who is charged with murder and attempted murder over a shooting in a Danish mall in which three people died. Danish authorities have ruled out terrorism in the July 3, 2022, shooting in the huge Field’s shopping center on the outskirts of Copenhagen. The attacker apparently selected his victims at random. The suspected gunman was detained 13 minutes after the shooting began. The prosecution has said that it will not seek a prison sentence if the man is convicted but will request that he is placed in a secure mental health facility “without a set time limit.” The trial started at the Copenhagen City Court Monday.

