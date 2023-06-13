Skip to Content
News

Ex Irvine doctor gets 12 years in prison for illegally distributing more than 120,000 opioids

By
Published 11:48 AM

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

    IRVINE, California (KABC) — A former Irvine doctor has been sentenced for illegally distributing more than 120,000 opioids to patients.

Dzung Pham will spend more than 12 years in prison for the illegal drug sales.

He was also fined $35,000.

Pham pleaded guilty last year to conspiring to illegally prescribe opioid pills over a six-year span in exchange for cash and insurance payments.

Prosecutors say five people who received prescriptions from Pham died of overdoses.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content