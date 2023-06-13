Family credits routine vision screening for preventing irreversible damage to their child

By KCCI Staff

WAUKEE, Iowa (KCCI) — A Waukee family is crediting a routine vision screening at their child’s preschool with preventing a major problem.

Kashtyn Elbert is a playful 5-year-old that is always on the move.

He would bump into things a lot, but his family thought it was normal. And Kashtyn never complained about his sight.

But Prevent Blindness Iowa provided free vision screenings at his preschool this past year.

The screener noticed a problem with Kashtyn’s eyes. His parents took him to a specialist.

The eye doctor said had Kashtyn not come in, his vision would have gotten worse, and the damage could have been irreversible.

“We would not have any idea that he was in need of glasses had Prevent Iowa Blindness not been involved,” said Kizzie Elbert, Kashtyn’s mom. “Had they not had this partnership with the day care center that Kashtyn attends, we definitely wouldn’t have any idea that he needed glasses.”

