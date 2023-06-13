Man charged with stalking, harassing Taylor Swift

By WLKY Staff

LA PORTE, Indiana (WLKY) — An Indiana man is charged with stalking and harassing Taylor Swift.

Mitchell Taebel is accused of sending the singer, her management and those close to her threatening messages from March to May of this year.

Court records say that Taebel traveled to Swift’s home in Nashville back in May and was escorted off the property.

He then went to Nissan Stadium, the night Swift was performing in Nashville, but was removed from the stadium after being recognized by security.

A temporary restraining order was requested by her management team and granted on May 11 and was served to Taebel on May 13.

Court records say that Taebel violated the restraining order until at least May 18.

Taebel had a bond of $15,000 set on June 1 for the stalking charges. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 27.

