Skip to Content
News

Man charged with stalking, harassing Taylor Swift

By
Published 12:32 PM

By WLKY Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    LA PORTE, Indiana (WLKY) — An Indiana man is charged with stalking and harassing Taylor Swift.

Mitchell Taebel is accused of sending the singer, her management and those close to her threatening messages from March to May of this year.

Court records say that Taebel traveled to Swift’s home in Nashville back in May and was escorted off the property.

He then went to Nissan Stadium, the night Swift was performing in Nashville, but was removed from the stadium after being recognized by security.

A temporary restraining order was requested by her management team and granted on May 11 and was served to Taebel on May 13.

Court records say that Taebel violated the restraining order until at least May 18.

Taebel had a bond of $15,000 set on June 1 for the stalking charges. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 27.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content