Zoo will have ‘larger-than-life’ LEGO sculptures this summer

By Matthew Keck

Click here for updates on this story

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — “Larger-than-life” LEGO sculptures are coming to the Louisville Zoo.

The zoo announced a new exhibit on Monday that will be a part of Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects exhibit, and it’s made of LEGO bricks.

Starting on June 16, there will be 15 LEGO sculptures unveiled for the new exhibit. It will include an 83-inch moth orchid, a 77-inch goldfinch, a 60-inch snail, a 76-inch hummingbird and more.

To create the 15 sculptures, more than 203,000 LEGO bricks were used.

Kenney’s Nature Connects exhibit is inspired by topics that he holds dear to himself, like protecting an animal’s habitat or planting a garden.

“All of the themes that Sean focuses on are intrinsic components of the Louisville Zoo’s mission ‘To Better the Bond Between People and Our Planet,’” said Louisville Zoo Director Dan Maloney in a news release. “We are excited to welcome this impressive exhibit back to the Zoo with new sculptures made from one of the world’s most popular toys, and allow our community and guests to see nature from a new, unique perspective.”

The exhibit will run from June 16 through Sept. 17 and is free with Louisville Zoo admission or membership.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.