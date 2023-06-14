Canadian wildfire smoke gives Minnesota city the worst air in the US

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — St. Paul, Minnesota, has the worst air quality in the United States as smoke from massive Canadian wildfires drifts across the state. It comes a week after similar smoke blanketed the northeastern U.S. The Star-Tribune reported the smoke was also “near the worst” on record for the Twin Cities. Air quality hit “red” on the U.S. government’s color-coded index, meaning it was unhealthy for everyone. But the air was particularly dangerous for children, older people and those with asthma and conditions like diabetes and heart disease. The U.S. government air quality website AirNow.gov says St. Paul had an air quality index reading of 256 at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

