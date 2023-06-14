Detroit police search for suspects who stole school bus, took it for joyride

By RAYMOND STRICKLAND

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — Detroit police are searching for the people who stole a school bus and took it for a joyride.

Police say it happened on Sunday in the area of Brock Avenue near MoRang.

CBS News Detroit spoke with owner Darrel Beaver who says it was taken after one of his drivers left the keys in the ignition. Beaver says the bus was used to take about 15 kids to and from school every day.

He called it heartbreaking and even more concerning after finding out some kids posted that joyride on social media.

Beaver owns a truck driving company and a landscaping business. He considers himself a mentor.

He helps kids and is still willing to help the people behind the stolen bus as long as they return it.

“I do run a CDL school or if they do want to drive a bus or any commercial vehicle, they could’ve came and talked to me. That’s why I didn’t take it personal because they obviously don’t know who I am,” he said.

If you have any information about where the suspects are or where the bus is, give police a call.

