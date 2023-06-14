Millions across the South and Northeast could face severe weather today

By Jennifer Gray, CNN meteorologist

(CNN) — More than 70 million people across the South and parts of the Northeast face the threat of severe weather Wednesday, including the potential for damaging winds, very large hail and isolated tornadoes, a few of which could be strong.

While storms were firing up during the morning hours, a second wave of severe weather is expected later in the day and will produce the potential for the most dangerous weather.

The area facing the biggest threat stretches from northeast Louisiana to southwest Georgia, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

This level 4 out of 5 “Moderate Risk” of severe weather includes, Jackson, Mississippi; Montgomery, Alabama; and Columbus, Georgia.

“A busy 24 hours is ahead of us as an anomalous pattern for June continues to take shape, the National Weather Service office in Jackson warned. “Local residents are strongly urged to be weather aware particularly this afternoon into tonight due to the strong likelihood of significant severe weather.”

Tennis ball-sized hail, damaging winds up to 80 mph and isolated tornadoes are possible, the weather service said.

“Multiple waves of storms are possible, and unfortunately, they may persist well into the overnight tonight,” the Jackson office said Wednesday morning.

A level 3 out of 5 “Enhanced Risk” of severe weather extends from the Ark-La-Tex region to the Georgia coast.

This includes Shreveport, Louisiana; Mobile and Tuscaloosa in Alabama and Savannah, Georgia.

There is also a risk of flash flooding, as multiple rounds of very heavy rain will fall over the same areas throughout the day.

The Weather Prediction Center has placed a level 2 out 4 “Slight Risk” of excessive rainfall from central Mississippi to the Georgia coast.

Because of this, a flood watch is in effect until this evening for more than 5 million people across Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and parts of the Florida Panhandle.

A level 2 out of 5 “Slight Risk” of severe weather encompasses more than 21 million people and includes places like Little Rock, Arkansas; Birmingham, Alabama; Jacksonville, Florida; and Atlanta.

“While we know the atmosphere is primed for isolated to scattered severe storms today, determining the timing and exact placement remains difficult,” the weather service office in Atlanta noted. Forecasters there are urging everyone to be on the lookout for potential severe weather and flash flooding.

As much as five inches of rain could fall over 24 hours, which could lead to the potential for flash flooding, focusing mostly on areas south of Atlanta, forecasters said.

Check your local forecast here

A much broader level 1 out of 5 “Marginal Risk” of severe weather covers nearly a dozen southern states, and includes Dallas, Memphis, Tennessee, and Oklahoma City. These areas could face damaging winds, very large hail and isolated tornadoes.

And the storms won’t end Wednesday. Another round is expected to impact the South on Thursday.

Storms forecast for the Northeast

While much of the activity will be focused across the South on Wednesday, the Northeast could also see severe weather conditions. A level 1 out of 5 “Marginal Risk” for severe weather has been highlighted across portions of the Northeast and New England, including New York City, and extends northward to areas just outside of Boston.

The storms will be triggered by a cold front advancing through the area.

“Gusty winds are the main threat, with a chance that storms could also produce hail,” the weather service office in New York City said.

The storms are expected to move through during the daytime hours, then diminish by Wednesday evening.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.