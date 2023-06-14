More survivors rescued 2 days after Nigeria boat mishap on Niger River, death toll at 106

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Police and villagers have rescued more survivors of a boat that capsized in the Niger River in northern Nigeria killing more than 100 people as they returned from a wedding. A police spokesman said Wednesday at least 144 people have been rescued since the overcrowded boat capsized early Monday during a late-night trip in north-central Kwara state’s Pategi district. The death toll stood at 106, he said. It wasn’t immediately clear how some of the rescued passengers survived for two days after the accident. Ajayi could not confirm the number of people still missing but locals estimated the boat carried close to 300 passengers.

