Rally planned as Bend-La Pine Schools and teachers union reconvene for contract bargaining session

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-La Pine Schools and the Bend Educators Association are negotiating to reach agreement on a new labor contract that would cover the next two years.

The district and BEA are meeting for their second bargaining session Wednesday. Union members will gather for another rally before going into negotiations at the Education Center at 4:30 p.m.

When the talks began last month, the teachers union initially requested a nearly 14% cost of living increase, while the initial district proposal was for 2% the first year and another 2% in the second year.

The union is also seeking more staff preparation time and student and staff safety improvements.

The teachers' current contract is due to expire at the end of the month, though negotiations could continue past that date.

Much of the financial picture is not clear at present, as the walkout by GOP state senators in Salem has delayed final state funding decisions.

