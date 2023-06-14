Skip to Content
Special flag presentation during Flag Day ceremony at Bend Heroes Memorial

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Heroes Foundation conducted its traditional, annual Flag Day ceremony at the Bend Heroes Memorial in Brooks Park on Wednesday morning, and this year's event included a special flag presentation.

Bend Heroes Foundation Chairman Dick Tobiason began the ceremony with a short speech about the meaning of the day and the significance of June 14th, which also marks the U.S. Army's 248th birthday.

Under the leadership of Senior Naval Instructor Scott Buchanan (Major, USAF, Retired), the Mountain View Cadet Corps and volunteers installed flags along Newport Avenue and in downtown Bend following the ceremony at the memorial.

Also involved in the ceremony was Deschutes County Commissioner Patti Adair, who read aloud President Biden's Flag Day proclamation.

Also, a flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol was presented to the parents of U.S. Navy Lieutenant Kenneth David Roberts.

Lt. Roberts graduated from Mountain View High School in 1985. He perished in a Navy aircraft accident while training at El Centro Naval Air Station, California in 1992.  

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield attended the ceremony on Wednesday morning, and will have a report tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.

Blake Mayfield

Blake Mayfield is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Blake here.

