Arizona death row inmate released after 29 years behind bars

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona death row inmate who spent 29 years behind bars has been released from prison. His release Thursday was the result of a deal in which his convictions and death sentence in the 1994 death of a 4-year-old were thrown out and he pleaded guilty to a lesser murder charge. Barry Lee Jones had been convicted of murder, child abuse and sexual assault. A Pima County judge ordered the release of Jones after approving a deal between his defense team and prosecutors, who said a medical re-examination of the case didn’t support a finding that Jones caused the girl’s injury.

