Deputy recognized for helping special needs citizen

By Matthew Dietz

Click here for updates on this story

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WLWT) — A Hamilton County deputy received a special honor for his commitment to helping people with disabilities.

The honor stems from an incident back in April.

Corporal Michael Hatter was working an off-duty detail in downtown Cincinnati when he noticed someone with special needs having trouble getting home.

Hatter helped the person charge their phone and ultimately paid for a taxi to make sure the person got home safely.

On Wednesday, Hamilton County leaders honored Corporal Hatter for going above and beyond.

“I didn’t do it for any type of recognition. I did it because it’s my job. And hopefully anybody would that would encounter someone that is in need that they can tell needs that hope will step up. And I’ve got two kids that are autistic as well. So If my children were in that need, in that situation, I would hope and pray that someone would step up and do the exact same thing,” Hatter said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.