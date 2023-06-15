F1’s Hamilton on new Mercedes contract: ‘It’ll get done when it’s done’
By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer
Mercedes hoped to have an update on a contract extension for seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton by the time the series arrived at the Canadian Grand Prix. Despite ongoing talks, Hamilton said Thursday in Montreal he had no update on his future. He had been scheduled to meet with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, who had hinted a resolution was imminent. The 38-year-old Hamilton is seeking a multi-year extension. The winningest driver in F1 history says an extension will “get done when it’s done” and he’s not bothered by the pace of the negotiations.