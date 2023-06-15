Skip to Content
Jury weighs dozens of charges against gunman who massacred 11 at Pittsburgh synagogue

Published 2:50 PM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jury deliberations are underway in the federal trial of a truck driver who killed 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the nation’s deadliest attack on Jews. The jury went home Thursday without reaching a verdict. Deliberations are set to resume Friday. In closing arguments, a prosecutor said Robert Bowers killed his victims because of their religion. Bowers is charged with 63 criminal counts, some carrying a potential death sentence. His attorneys acknowledge he was the gunman. Seven people were injured in the 2018 attack at Tree of Life synagogue, including five police officers.

