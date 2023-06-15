Mbappé insists he’ll start next season at PSG, plays down the fuss about his letter

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé insists he will start next season with French champion Paris Saint-Germain, and the superstar defended his decision to inform PSG by letter that he won’t trigger a 12-month extension on his contract. The 24-year-old Mbappé has been in the spotlight all week after writing to tell PSG of his plans. By declining the option, his contract will expire at the end of next season. PSG does not want him leaving as a free agent next year — the club just saw Lionel Messi walk away and got nothing in return. News of the letter immediately sparked a transfer frenzy that saw Mbappé linked again with Real Madrid which had offered $190 million for the striker in 2021.

