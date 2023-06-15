Skip to Content
News

Off-duty NYPD officer attacked while trying to catch a train at Grand Central-42nd Street: police

By
Published 8:36 AM

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

    NEW YORK, NY (WABC) — An off-duty NYPD officer was involved in a dispute on Wednesday inside of the 42nd Street Grand Central Train Station on Wednesday, according to police.

At approximately 6 a.m. the 43-year-old officer was trying to catch the train.

Police say the unknown individual, pictured below, punched the off-duty officer multiple times in the face before fleeing on a Queens-bound 7 train.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was treated at Jacobi Hospital.

The alleged assailant was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black jeans and black boots.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content