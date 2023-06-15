Skip to Content
News

Possible World War II-era rocket found buried near Lake County home

<i>LAKE COUNTY SHERIFF/WBBM</i><br/>The discovery of a possible World War II-era rocket found buried near a Lake County
LAKE COUNTY SHERIFF/WBBM
The discovery of a possible World War II-era rocket found buried near a Lake County
By
Published 12:17 PM

By ALEX ORTIZ

Click here for updates on this story

    LAKE COUNTY, Illinois (WBBM) — The discovery of a possible World War II-era rocket in unincorporated Antioch prompted a bomb squad response and for residents to be evacuated as a precaution on Thursday.

It was in the late morning when Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the 25000 block of West 3rd Street for a report of a suspicious item. Investigators found out a homeowner was doing yardwork when they found something with sharp edges sticking out of the ground. The resident was curious and dug the item out.

The item resembled a World War II-era anti-tank rocket, police said.

Police said they don’t know how long the object was buried or if it still has the potential to explode.

Waukegan Bomb Squad personnel were at the scene to determine how to dispose of the item safely.

Residents in the immediate area were evacuated until the bomb squad removed the object.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content