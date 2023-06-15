Smoke alarm alerts Sharon Hill resident that neighbor’s home is on fire

By Web staff

SHARON HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) — A Sharon Hill, Delaware County resident was awoken by the sound of a smoke alarm going off inside their home. But there was no fire inside the home.

The alarm was sounding because a neighbor’s home was on fire. Smoke from the fire set off the alarm in the resident’s home.

The fire on the 200 block of Cherry Street started around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

The resident called the fire department after seeing flames coming from the neighbor’s burning home.

Arriving crews found flames shooting from the second floor. They worked to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.

